Rory McIlroy withdraws mid-competition for only second time in PGA career

Rory McIlroy has pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, withdrawing from the event before teeing off for his third round at Bay Hill.

The Northern Irishman was four under for a share of ninth place heading into Saturday’s play but made the decision after being seen taking a brief hit on the driving range.

No further details are known about a potential injury, with McIlroy due to defend his Players Championship title at Sawgrass next week.

The 36-year-old has only withdrawn mid-competition once before in his PGA career, back in 2013 at the Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches.

McIlroy signed for rounds of 72 and 68 in his first two rounds this week, including five birdies in Friday’s play.