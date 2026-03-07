Rory McIlroy withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational due to back spasms

Rory McIlroy has pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after experiencing back spasms ahead of his third round at Bay Hill.

The Northern Irishman was four under for a share of ninth place heading into Saturday’s play but made the decision after experiencing discomfort, which failed to resolve during a brief hit on the driving range.

McIlroy, who is due to defend his Players Championship title at Sawgrass next week, said in a statement: “While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back.

“As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back. Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to withdraw. I was excited to compete this weekend. I wish the Arnold Palmer Invitational a great finish and look forward to being back next year.”

McIlroy last dealt with significant back issues in 2023, when he recovered sufficiently to score four points for Europe in their Ryder Cup victory in Rome.

The 36-year-old has only withdrawn mid-competition once before in his PGA career, back in 2013 at the Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches.

McIlroy signed for 72 and 68 in his first two rounds this week, including five birdies in Friday’s play.