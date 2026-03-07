Max Verstappen crashes out on his first qualifying lap in Melbourne

Max Verstappen crashed out on his very first qualifying lap of the new Formula One season for Sunday’s curtain-raiser in Australia.

The four-time world champion lost control of his Red Bull under braking at the opening corner before skipping across the gravel and thudding the barrier.

“The car just f****** locked on the rear axles,” said Verstappen over the radio. “Fantastic.”

Verstappen’s crash at Melbourne’s Albert Park will put him at the back of the grid for the first race of the sport’s new era following a major overhaul of its regulations.

Verstappen has been critical of the new rules and his shock early exit from qualifying is unlikely to do little to change his verdict.

The 10-minute red-flag period also afforded Mercedes crucial minutes to repair Kimi Antonelli’s car after his heavy crash in final practice earlier on Saturday.