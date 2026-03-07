Luke Littler stays on track to defend UK Open title by beating Gary Anderson

Luke Littler saw off Gary Anderson 10-5 to continue his UK Open title defence and move into the quarter-finals in Minehead.

The two-time world champion had survived a scare to see off Kevin Doets in the fifth round during Saturday’s afternoon session, but raced into a 4-1 lead in his evening match.

Anderson – who beat Martin Schindler to make the sixth-round draw – threatened a rally when he pinched the seventh leg against the darts, but Littler soon hit back to lead 7-3 at the next interval.

Littler maintained his momentum following the restart with more heavy scoring to take the match away from Anderson – who was eventually dispatched when the world number one pinned tops in the 16th leg, finishing with a 101 average.

In the opening match of Saturday’s evening session on the main stage, Josh Rock saw off Stephen Bunting 10-7, edging a tight contest with a match average of just over 93.

On stage two, Premier League leader Jonny Clayton beat Martin Lukeman 10-7, having hit eight maximums, before Rob Cross beat Daryl Gurney 10-6.