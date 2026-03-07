Inverness go two points clear at the top with victory over Montrose

Inverness moved two points clear at the top of the William Hill Scottish League One table with a 3-1 victory over Montrose.

Billy Mckay opened the scoring in the 24th minute but Taylor Sutherland’s penalty drew the visitors back level four minutes after the break.

Alfie Bavidge fired the hosts back in front with 10 minutes remaining before Jordan Alonge wrapped things up at the end.

Kurtis Guthrie’s second-half equaliser cancelled out Nicky Jamieson’s 24th-minute opener to rescue a point for Queen of the South in a 1-1 draw with second-placed Stenhousemuir.

Stenny are four points clear of Alloa, who beat bottom club Kelty Hearts 2-1 thanks to two Callum Burnside goals in five second-half minutes.

Peterhead lost 2-1 at Cove Rangers and Hamilton also improved their survival hopes with a 3-0 victory over East Fife.

In League Two, Morton loanee Kerr Robertson struck twice as leaders East Kilbride secured a 3-0 victory over Elgin.

The result leaves the newcomers five points clear of second-placed Spartans, who suffered a 3-0 home defeat at Dumbarton but have a game in hand.

Marley Redfern scored a last-gasp equaliser to ensure third-placed Clyde picked up a point in their 1-1 draw with Forfar, while bottom club Edinburgh City secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Stranraer, who had Jordan Stuart dismissed late on.

Annan led Stirling 3-0 at half-time but the visitors battled pack for a point which keeps them above their opponents.