Gregor Townsend hails Scotland after France win sets up Six Nations title finale

Gregor Townsend hailed rampant Scotland for hauling themselves from the wreckage of Rome right into the thick of a Guinness Six Nations title shootout.

The Scots’ hopes of contending in this season’s championship looked to be over after they lost their first match away to Italy on February 7.

But a month on from that dismal day in the rain-lashed Eternal City, they find themselves preparing to head to Ireland next weekend with all to play for after following up their victories over England and Wales with an epic seven-try 50-40 triumph over France at Murrayfield.

The result leaves the Scots behind the table-topping French only on points difference and two points ahead of the Irish.

Scotland’s Darcy Graham (left) celebrates scoring a try (Jane Barlow/PA)

France host England next Saturday night after the conclusion of the Triple Crown decider between Ireland and Scotland at Aviva Stadium.

“I think we probably wouldn’t have thought we’d be in this position after the first match,” admitted head coach Townsend.

“To get bonus points against some quality teams, England and France were probably in the top three in the world coming into this tournament, certainly when they played us.

“So to get four and seven tries and get maximum points against them was great.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity. It’s not all in our hands because France will play after us. We’ll just make sure we target that Ireland game and do all we can to win and see what happens after.”

France arrived in Edinburgh knowing a bonus-point win would have sealed them a second consecutive championship and teed them up for a first Grand Slam since 2022.

Scotland’s Kyle Steyn (left) with head coach Gregor Townsend (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But it was the rampant Scots who stole the show with one of their greatest-ever performances to blow Fabien Galthie’s team away.

Wings Darcy Graham and Kyle Steyn both scored doubles, while Pierre Schoeman, Ben White and substitute Tom Jordan also crossed.

The only blemish for the Scots, who led 47-14 after 65 minutes, was that they allowed the French to notch four tries in the final quarter of an hour to close their deficit to 10 points.

“It’s a proud day for us,” said captain Sione Tuipulotu. “But I think also one we’ve been building towards. And also one that maybe, if you’d been on our training ground, not that we expected, but we felt what we were capable of.

“I just couldn’t be prouder of, not necessarily the big scoring moments, but the way we reacted to moments.

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I’m really proud to be leading a group of guys like that, ones that rally around each other, rally around our coach as we’ve done since the start of the tournament.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity. It’s something a Scotland team hasn’t done before, going into the last week with everything to play for.”

After their Grand Slam hopes were dashed in Edinburgh, France must rouse themselves for the visit of ailing England.

“We are disappointed,” said head coach Galthie. “We wanted to do much better. We were very ambitious so we understand the disappointment of our fans. We share it.

“But we’re in a race to win the competition. We have a game in Paris. Saturday night at the Stade de France. We know we have to go through this.”