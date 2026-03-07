England boss Sarina Wiegman satisfied despite wanting more goals against Iceland

Sarina Wiegman admits England wanted to score more but was satisfied with the 2-0 victory over Iceland which made it back-to-back wins to start their Women’s World Cup qualification campaign.

Lucy Bronze celebrated going third in the all-time Lionesses appearance rankings with her 145th cap by nodding in the opener in a first half which was heavily dominated by the hosts at the City Ground.

Hannah Hampton stopped Sandra Jessen from equalising with Iceland’s only shot of the game on the hour mark before Georgia Stanway volleyed in the second 12 minutes from time to make the points safe.

The Lionesses scored six against Ukraine four days ago in their opening qualifier and England boss Wiegman says she was happy with the camp overall.

She said: “I’m totally not frustrated at the moment, happy with the performance and camp. Two games, six points. I think Iceland is a very disciplined team, lots of power, compact, and very hard to break down.

“We created lots of big chances with very good football. We could’ve scored more, we obviously want that too but the most important thing is we win the game.

“Hannah made a great save which was crucial then we scored. We want to score more goals but the win and clean sheet makes me happy.

“We hope we gave everyone a great afternoon and we entertained them (the fans).

“Overall, I’m happy with the camp. It helps when you get the six points. The team worked really hard on the pitch improving as a team and as individuals.”

Bronze moved above Karen Carney in the all-time appearance list for England Women and now only has Jill Scott and Fara Williams above her.

Wiegman said of the 34-year-old Bronze: “She’s an incredible human being, her mindset is incredible.

“She has so much football intelligence, at the same time she’s helping her team-mates on the pitch and off the pitch which makes the team play better which is really important.

“She plays a big role in the team. She wants to make the World Cup and as you can see she’s still building minutes. She’s so important because her connection with players and staff is just so good. I hope she keeps moving forward.”

Lauren James proved to be a menace all afternoon down the left for the Iceland defence and got the reward for her performance with a first-half assist.

“First of all, very pleased for her,” Wiegman said. “It looks like she’s enjoying herself and brings us joy too.

“For club and country I hope she can keep doing that and get some consistency because that gives us a lot more joy.

“We all want Lauren to stay fit, build and get consistency in playing minutes. We saw her today at her best.”