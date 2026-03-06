Pep Guardiola says Man City ‘not a complete team’ but are still in title race

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City are “not a complete team” but insists their title hopes are still alive and believes next season will be better.

City suffered a damaging blow in the title race as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest in midweek, a result that left them seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Yet City have readily bounced back from disappointment during Guardiola’s tenure and the manager expects them to do so again.

The Spaniard said: “Normally we react well. We have the ability to forget quick.

“We are not a complete team to compete, that is the reality, we are in the process of many changes.

“But if we can learn quicker, still nothing is lost, we can arrive in the last month with the chances.

“But I’m pretty sure next season will be better. I don’t have doubts about that.”

Guardiola’s reference to next season – the final year of his current contract – offers another indication he intends to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

City were stunned as Forest twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

There has been repeated speculation he could leave this summer after a decade in charge, although he said in December that he wanted to stay.

His immediate priority is Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Newcastle.

The game kicks off at 8pm, which is something Guardiola has mixed feelings about.

It allows for extra recovery time after the Forest encounter, but shortens preparation for Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Real Madrid.

He said: “Recovery is massively important. Rest, sleep, food, training, we know how to handle it.

Guardiola is not concerned by the kick off time against Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

“Of course when we arrive early at home it’s better than late for the recovery, but it is what it is.

“We never have data about one being better than the other.”

Other countries move league fixtures to maximise their teams’ prospects in Europe, but Guardiola does not expect English competitions to be so accommodating.

He said: “For here in England it is more important what happens in the Carabao Cup than Champions League games for English teams. It’s happened since day one, so it’s no surprise.

“I don’t ask for anything and if we to play at 8pm, we’re going to play at 8pm.

“I don’t pay much attention to that. I’m not going to call (anyone). I could do that but I gave up a long time ago. When we won the treble it was completely the same.”