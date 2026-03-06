England remain in India after T20 World Cup exit due to Middle East conflict

England’s men’s cricket team are in travel limbo due to the Middle East conflict and will not leave India until Saturday at the earliest.

Players and support staff would ordinarily have been expected to fly home on Friday following Thursday’s agonising seven-run defeat to the hosts in Mumbai in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

However, the escalating conflict sparked by American and Israeli air strikes on Iran has limited their options, and it is understood they are working with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to secure a charter to the UK.

England are understood to be relaxed about the situation and could head out to London on Saturday or Sunday alongside fellow beaten semi-finalists South Africa, plus the West Indies, who have been stuck in India since bowing out of the tournament last Sunday.

England’s Indian Premier League contingent – such as Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Phil Salt and Jofra Archer – are expected to travel with the team despite many having to return to India in just over a week’s time for the competition, which starts on March 28.

Meanwhile, England’s women’s cricket team have relocated their warm-weather training camp to South Africa after the conflict forced the cancellation of their scheduled trip to Abu Dhabi.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) scrapped plans to head to the United Arab Emirates amid safety concerns and travel disruption in the region.

“The trip had been due to take place in Abu Dhabi, but the political situation has necessitated the sourcing of Pretoria as a new destination,” the ECB said.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (right) and Charlie Dean (left) will lead separate England squads in South Africa (Andrew Matthews/PA)

With a home T20 World Cup less than 100 days away, England are eager to get players some action before the start of the domestic season and moved quickly to secure game time for a five-match intra-squad series running between March 10 and 27.

Two squads of 15 – named after English greats Jan Brittin and Rachael Heyhoe Flint – will make the trip, combining established squad members, peripheral players and eight uncapped prospects pushing for selection.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards said: “This is a big opportunity for every player involved to put their hand up and demonstrate that they’re an invaluable part of our World Cup plans.

“We want to use this series as a chance to stretch ourselves and put ourselves under pressure in competitive match situations. Adding a more competitive element is our next step and I’m really pleased with how the group is coming along ahead of a massive summer.”

Nottinghamshire’s women’s team, the Blaze, have become the latest domestic team to cancel their own pre-season trip to the UAE, which was due to take place later this month.

Nottinghamshire’s men have also booked Pretoria as an alternative venue for their training camp.

Iran’s sole competitor at the Winter Paralympics has been forced to withdraw due to being unable to travel safely to Italy for the Games.

Cross-country skier Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei was due to compete in two events but the International Paralympic Committee confirmed the conflict had made travel too difficult. It means the Iranian flag has been removed from the athlete’s parade for Friday’s opening ceremony.

UK Athletics announced it would not be sending a team to the upcoming European Throwing Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, which is taking place on March 14 and 15.

“Given the ongoing situation in the Middle East and heightened security concerns related to British activity in Cyprus, we believe the unknown risk and potential disruption to the team is too great,” a UK Athletics statement read.