England find new location for women’s training camp due to Middle East crisis

England’s women’s cricket team have relocated their warm weather training camp to South Africa after the Middle East conflict forced the cancellation of their scheduled trip to Abu Dhabi.

The England and Wales Cricket Board scrapped plans to head to the United Arab Emirates amid safety concerns and travel disruption in the region after the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran last weekend.

“The trip had been due to take place in Abu Dhabi, but the political situation has necessitated the sourcing of Pretoria as a new destination,” the ECB said.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (right) and Charlie Dean (left) will lead separate England squads in South Africa (Andrew Matthews/PA)

With a home T20 World Cup less than 100 days away, England are eager to get players some action before the start of the domestic season and moved quickly to secure game time for a five-match intra-squad series running between March 10-27.

Two squads of 15 – named after after English greats Jan Brittin and Rachael Heyhoe Flint – will make the trip, combing established squad members, peripheral players and eight uncapped prospects pushing for selection.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt leads Team Brittin, with Charlie Dean fronting Team Heyhoe Flint.

Rising star Davina Perrin, who hit a remarkable century for Northern Superchargers in last season’s Hundred, leads the group of newcomers alongside Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Jodi Grewcock, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Rhianna Southby and Ellie Threlkeld.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards said: “This is a big opportunity for every player involved to put their hand up and demonstrate that they’re an invaluable part of our World Cup plans.

“It’s the same chance for every player, whether they’re new to the team or they’ve played 100 games.

“We want to use this series as a chance to stretch ourselves and put ourselves under pressure in competitive match situations. Adding a more competitive element is our next step and I’m really pleased with how the group is coming along ahead of a massive summer.”

Nottinghamshire’s women’s team, the Blaze, have become the latest domestic team to cancel their own pre-season trip to the UAE, which was due to take place later this month.

The club’s director of women’s cricket, James Cutt, said: “Ensuring the safety of our players and staff is always our number one priority, and so it’s with that in mind that we have made this decision.

“We are working at speed on alternative plans, and will share an update as soon as we are able to do so.”

Nottinghamshire’s men have also booked Pretoria as an alternative venue for their training camp.