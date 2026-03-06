Emma Raducanu produces dominant display to win Indian Wells opener

Emma Raducanu enjoyed a triumphant debut in her new Uniqlo kit with a comprehensive display in a 6-1 6-3 victory over Anastasia Zakharova to reach the last 32 in Indian Wells.

Raducanu arrived at the WTA 1000 tournament on a three-match losing streak and eager to rediscover form after her January split from coach Francisco Roig.

With old ally Mark Petchey again in the corner of the British number one on an ad-hoc basis, Raducanu produced a superb performance to ease past qualifier Zakharova at the BNP Paribas Open.

Wearing a light blue outfit produced by new Japanese sponsor Uniqlo, an ace in Raducanu’s opening service game was a sign of things to come.

The world number 24 followed this up with an immediate break against Zakharova before she eased into a 3-0 lead.

Zakharova got on the board in the next service game but Raducanu sent down another ace before she broke again to earn approval from the onlooking Petchey.

The first set was wrapped up in 32 minutes and Raducanu claimed a break in the third game of the second set.

With Raducanu’s ball-striking too difficult for Zakharova to handle, the 2021 US Open winner continued to exert her dominance in the first-round contest.

A slight wobble occurred during the eighth game with Raducanu forced to rally from 15-40 down, but she fought back admirably.

Even though Zakharova broke when Raducanu had been set to serve for the match, the 23-year-old regrouped and secured victory in the next game to make a much-needed strong start in Indian Wells.