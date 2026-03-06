Brendon McCullum set to stay on as England head coach

Brendon McCullum looks set to stay on as England head coach in all formats despite a difficult winter, the Press Association understands.

England’s narrow semi-final loss to hosts India in the T20 World Cup on Thursday brought an action-packed period across both white and red-ball cricket to an end.

McCullum faced scrutiny over his position following a disastrous Ashes campaign, which only heightened after news filtered out regarding off-field incidents, but the 44-year-old expressed his desire to continue on Thursday and PA understands that will be the case.

Speaking after a seven-run loss to India in an overall positive World Cup campaign, McCullum told BBC: “I’m enjoying the role across all formats and I’d love to carry that on.

“I’m not saying it’s a great job because it’s a lark, I’m saying it’s a great job because I’m working with some of the most talented players in the world with an organisation that is very well structured, well run and well supported by the fans.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to be in this position over the past three and a half years. I feel like we’ve made some significant improvements across the various formats.

“Yes, we’ve missed some opportunities, but I think this team has a real opportunity over the coming years to continue to improve and hopefully finish what we started. I’d love to be a part of that.”

While England and Wales Cricket Board bosses are still conducting a formal review into what went wrong in Australia, McCullum is expected to remain in post and get the chance to lead the Test team into a home Ashes in 2027.

McCullum received strong support from white-ball captain Harry Brook following defeat in Mumbai.

Brook, who was given the limited-over reigns by McCullum, has also endured a tricky few months and found himself in the firing line for an incident in a nightclub in New Zealand ahead of the winter Ashes.

“I’ve said plenty of times he’s the best head coach I’ve ever had,” Brook said. “The way he speaks to everybody, he’s got an aura in the dressing room.

“Everybody looks up to him and the things he did in the game as a player was unbelievable and he’s just carried that into his coaching.

“The things he’s done over the four years since he took over has changed English cricket for hopefully the best. One hundred and 25 per cent (he should stay on).”