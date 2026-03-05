Decision on whether to move Finalissima away from Qatar to be made next week

A decision on whether to move a showpiece match set to feature Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Spain away from Qatar will be taken next week amid conflict in the Middle East.

European football’s governing body UEFA, which is organising the Finalissima match on March 27 alongside South American confederation CONMEBOL, insists no alternative venues are currently being considered.

Qatar is one of a number of Gulf nations hosting American military bases to have been targeted by Iran, after the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran last weekend.

A UEFA spokesperson said: “We are aware of the speculation surrounding the Finalissima, given the situation in the region.

“Discussions are ongoing with the local organisers who have made a huge effort to make the match a success. A final decision is anticipated towards the end of next week.

“At present, there are no alternative venues being considered. We will not be commenting further until a decision is made.”

The match brings together the champions of Europe and the champions of South America. The only previous edition of the event since its revival was in 2022, when Argentina beat Italy 3-0 at Wembley.

The match later this month is due to be played at the stadium in Lusail which hosted the 2022 World Cup final, also won by Argentina.