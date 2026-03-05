Brendon McCullum keen to stay on as England coach despite T20 semi-final exit

Brendon McCullum says he would “love” to carry on as England head coach and the New Zealander can count on the unequivocal backing of white-ball captain Harry Brook.

England losing a high-scoring thriller to India by seven runs in Mumbai to bow out of the T20 World Cup at the semi-final stage shifts the focus back on to McCullum after a largely chastening winter.

A 4-1 defeat in the Ashes, where they surrendered the urn inside 11 days of cricket, brought attention to England’s planning, tactics and culture, leaving McCullum in a tenuous position.

While his England and Wales Cricket Board employers are conducting a formal review into what went wrong in Australia, McCullum reiterated his desire to continue a role he first inherited in May 2022 when he took charge of the Test side before taking on limited-overs duties at the start of last year.

“I’m enjoying the role, I’m enjoying the role across all formats and I’d love to carry that on,” McCullum told the BBC.

“I’m not saying it’s a great job because it’s a lark, I’m saying it’s a great job because I’m working with some of the most talented players in the world with an organisation that is very well structured, well run and well supported by the fans.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to be in this position over the past three and a half years. I feel like we’ve made some significant improvements across the various formats.

“Yes, we’ve missed some opportunities, but I think this team has a real opportunity over the coming years to continue to improve and hopefully finish what we started. I’d love to be a part of that.”

Brook and McCullum have made England a daunting prospect in T20s with 16 wins in their last 18 matches before Thursday night and the Yorkshireman insisted the former Black Caps captain be allowed to carry on.

“I’ve said plenty of times he’s the best head coach I’ve ever had,” Brook said.

“The way he speaks to everybody, he’s got an aura in the dressing room. Everybody looks up to him and the things he did in the game as a player was unbelievable and he’s just carried that into his coaching.

“The things he’s done over the four years since he took over has changed English cricket for hopefully the best. One hundred and 25 per cent (he should stay on).”

Jacob Bethell kept England in the hunt (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

India piling up 253 for seven after losing the toss was the most England have ever conceded in a T20 but they should have been 24 for two, with Brook spilling a regulation chance off Sanju Samson.

Samson was on 15 at the time and went on to top-score with 89 on a batter’s paradise, and Brook admitted his mistake haunted him.

“Catches win matches, don’t they, and unfortunately it didn’t stay in my hands,” Brook said. “I didn’t catch it and he played a very, very good innings and arguably won them the game.

“Obviously it stays in the back of your mind. I kept on looking at the scoreboard and he was piling the runs on. I was like ‘well, I’m going to have to get 89 tonight’.”

While England slipped to 95 for four in the chase, they showed the resilience that has been a hallmark of their tournament as Jacob Bethell’s T20 best 105 off 48 balls kept them in with a sniff.

He was run out with 30 needed from the last over to all but eliminate England although Brook insisted pride was his overwhelming emotion following a third semi-final exit in the last four editions.

“I couldn’t ask for much more as a captain, to be honest,” Brook added. “I think we’ve had an amazing campaign. I’m disappointed but extremely proud.

“We’re never out of games and that’s been proven again. (Bethell) is a phenomenal player. He’s going to have a hell of a career with England.”