Arsenal title would come with an asterisk due to style of play – Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew believes Arsenal’s perceived time wasting should mean their Premier League title comes with an asterisk if they are able to hold off Manchester City.

The Gunners’ tactics were heavily criticised by Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler following Wednesday’s 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium that saw them go seven points clear.

Goalkeeper David Raya went down injured three times during the game and required treatment on the pitch from medics, with Hurzeler suggesting Arsenal are “making their own rules”.

It was an assessment that former West Ham and Newcastle boss Pardew agreed with.

“When I’m looking at them with my football manager’s head on, they’re so professional,” Pardew told TalkSport. “They do every bit of gamesmanship to get it over the line.

“But really and truly, Brighton, although they have definitely upped the tempo and looked better second half, they’ve not really hurt Arsenal.

“And at the moment it looks like Arsenal are going to see it through. There’ll be an asterisk next to their name because you’ve only got to look at them really in these type of performances and say it’s just a functional display.

“It’s a professional, functional display. They’re good, they’re strong, they’re powerful. But there is nothing beautiful about them. That’s the truth.”

David Raya went down injured three times during the win over Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

It was a strangely subdued attacking display by Mikel Arteta’s side who managed only seven shots on goal, including the ninth-minute winner from Bukayo Saka, and completed only 70.9 per cent of their passes.

They compensated by defending doggedly and stopping Brighton finding fluency, and afterwards a disgruntled Hurzeler said: “I will never be the kind of manager who tries to win in that way.

“If I ask everyone in the room, did he really enjoy this game? I’m sure maybe one raises his arm because he’s a big Arsenal fan.

“Where will this go in the future? Is this what the supporters are paying for?”