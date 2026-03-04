Will Osula climbs off bench to give Newcastle victory

Will Osula came off the bench to blast 10-man Newcastle to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester United as Michael Carrick suffered defeat for the first time in his interim reign.

The 22-year-old Dane struck in spectacular style in the 90th minute of a pulsating encounter to end both Carrick’s eight-game unbeaten run and the Magpies’ return of three successive Premier League defeats in style.

Thirty years to the day since Eric Cantona famously fired United to a 1-0 win over Kevin Keegan’s Magpies at St James’ Park which proved a decisive blow in the race for the title, the sides served up a pulsating contest which remained in the balance until the final whistle.

Jacob Ramsey’s dismissal for a second bookable offence sparked a frenzied conclusion to the first half during which Anthony Gordon put the home side ahead from the penalty spot before Casemiro restored parity.

The Magpies, who were aggrieved at referee Peter Bankes’ decision to caution Ramsey for simulation, battled their way manfully through the second half to secure a fourth successive home win over the Red Devils in front of a hugely appreciative crowd of 52,184.

Senne Lammens was relieved to see Kieran Trippier’s lofted fourth-minute cross clip his far post before fellow full-back Lewis Hall blasted over after latching on to the rebound in a lively start, but as the initial tempo waned, it was the Red Devils who began to make an impression.

However, Anthony Elanga volleyed just wide after Leny Yoro had headed out Sandro Tonali’s 13th-minute cross and Harvey Barnes curled an attempt just wide from Joelinton’s lay-off seconds later.

Tonali himself was only just off target from the edge of the penalty area with 20 minutes gone, but the Italy international had to intervene at the other end four minutes later to prevent Benjamin Sesko from making the most of Bruno Fernandes’ looping cross.

Joelinton blazed high over after he, Elanga and Gordon had staged a pacy 34th-minute counter-attack, but Aaron Ramsdale – preferred to Nick Pope – had to claw Kobbie Mainoo’s curling attempt out of his top corner and Bryan Mbeumo skied horribly over after Ramsdale had parried Cunha’s drive.

Newcastle’s evening took a turn for the worse in stoppage time when Ramsey, who had been booked earlier for a tug on Casemiro’s shirt, was adjudged to have dived as he tried to round Lammens and was given a second yellow card.

But it was they who took the lead in the sixth minute of added time when, after he had been brought down by Fernandes inside the box, Gordon smashed the resulting penalty past Lammens, only for Casemiro to head home an equaliser from Fernandes’ free-kick three minutes later.

The 10 men returned determined not just to defend what they had and Gordon fired straight at the keeper amid a period of early pressure, although the visitors responded, making use of their numerical advantage to deny Newcastle possession.

Ramsdale did well to repel a 75th-minute Yoro header from Fernandes’ deft cross and then excelled himself tip away substitute Joshua Zirkzee’s dipping attempt.

But it was Osula who won it at the death, running on to Trippier’s ball down the line before cutting inside Tyler Malacia before curling an unstoppable shot past Lammens.