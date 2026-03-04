Mikel Arteta bites back at Fabian Hurzeler’s criticism of Arsenal’s style

Mikel Arteta was defiant in the face of accusations Arsenal wasted time and faked injuries after a 1-0 win over Brighton sent them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The visitors were poor at the Amex Stadium and their goal had more than a stroke of fortune as Bukayo Saka’s shot in the ninth minute bamboozled Bart Verbruggen, who will wonder how he let the ball slip through him.

Thereafter Brighton were frustrated by Arsenal’s habit of delaying the restart of the game at free-kicks, while David Raya went down injured on three separate occasions and required treatment on the pitch, leading head coach Fabian Hurzeler to accuse the visitors of ‘making their own rules’.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler was not a fan of Arsenal’s style (Adam Davy/PA)

Arteta though made it clear he was unmoved after a dogged win, coupled with Manchester City’s draw with Nottingham Forest, ensured they took a firm grip of the title race.

“What a surprise,” he said when informed of Hurzeler’s claims. “If you go back through previous games you will find a lot of comments like this, always.

“I love my players. That’s the highlight. I love my players and I love the way we compete.

“When you’re in the position we are in, obviously (opposition fans) want to take that away from you. That’s normal, that is sport.”

Bukayo Saka’s goal settled the game (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked whether he cared what other league managers thought of him and his team, he replied: “No comment.”

Brighton largely dominated the game but neither side created many chances.

Arsenal were a long way from at their best, careless with the ball and too accommodating in letting Brighton play through them in midfield.

Nevertheless, they dug in for a third league win in a row, and on a night when City dropped points at home this was one more fixture crossed out in their Premier League title push.

Afterwards Hurzeler gave a coruscating assessment of the league leaders.

“I think there was only one team that tried to play football today,” the Brighton boss said.

“Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down the times? No?

“We shouldn’t waste too many words about that tonight. We can’t control these kind of things. The Premier League has to find a rule.

“In the end it’s about the rules. If the Premier League and referee allow everything, then it’s difficult.

Leandro Trossard (right) goes to ground (Adam Davy/PA)

“They make their own rules. At the moment I have the feeling they are doing their own rules.

“I will never be the kind of manager who tries to win in that way. I want to develop players.

“If I ask everyone in the room, did he really enjoy this game? I’m sure maybe one raises his arm because he’s a big Arsenal fan.

“Where will this go in the future? Is this what the supporters are paying for?”