Luke Donald named European Ryder Cup captain for Adare Manor in 2027

Luke Donald has been named as the European captain once again for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland.

The former world number one led Europe to victory in Rome in 2023 and then at Bethpage Black in New York last year.

Donald, 48, could now become the first captain to win the competition three times in a row should the European team retain the title back on home soil.

“The last two Ryder Cups have meant a lot to me and my family. I didn’t imagine this third time would come,” Donald said on the Ryder Cup website.

“Celebrating on that Sunday night in New York after a pressure packed week in a tough environment, I thought maybe my job was done – but maybe there is a little more story to tell.”