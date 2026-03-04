I really don’t care – Donald Trump shrugs off Iran’s presence at 2026 World Cup

Donald Trump has said he does not care if Iran participate in this summer’s World Cup.

The United States and Israel began attacking targets in the country on Saturday, with the conflict in the Middle East since spreading to the wider region.

Iran have qualified for the finals of the World Cup, which will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico in June and July, for a fourth consecutive edition but their presence is now potentially in doubt.

Damage in Iran from airstrikes (Vahid Salemi/AP)

US President Trump told Politico: “I really don’t care. I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes.”

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group games in the US, with their opener coming against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

Meanwhile, a tennis tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates that saw players flee the court on Tuesday has now been cancelled.

The Fujairah Open, a second-tier event on the ATP Challenger Tour, had continued to take place despite drone strikes from Iran on the country but play was halted after an oil terminal nearby was hit.

Posting on social media, Ukrainian Vladyslav Orlov said he had heard fighter jets overhead during his qualifying match and described the situation as “not very safe”.

The ATP subsequently decided to cancel the tournament and a second due to be held at the same venue next week.

An ATP spokesman said: “Following ongoing security concerns in the region, the ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled in Fujairah this week and next week (Fujairah 2) have been cancelled.

“The safety and wellbeing of our players and tournament personnel is our highest priority. Players remain on site and are being fully supported, with accommodation and all immediate needs covered, while onward travel arrangements are explored.

“We remain in close contact with local authorities, tournament organisers, and will continue to support players until they are able to travel safely.”

An initial communication sent to affected players indicated they could secure places on a charter flight for 5,000 euros (approximately £4,350), but the Press Association understands the governing body is looking into different options to help the players leave the country.

British players Zach Stephens and Max Basing were among those in the draw while Finn Bass, another British player, wrote on X: “Was meant to be playing there this week, cannot believe they’ve gone ahead and not cancelled the event. Madness.”

There is better news for the higher-profile players who had all been stuck in Dubai since the conclusion of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

Daniil Medvedev is among the tennis players who have managed to leave Dubai (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov secured their own passage out of the country via Oman, while British doubles player Henry Patten and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara have also now left.

Heliovaara detailed their travails on his blog, including an attempt to follow the Russian trio to Muscat only to be told they could not cross the border.

“Today we already drove for seven hours and ended up back at the starting point,” said Heliovaara, who is travelling with his two children.

“It wasn’t a nice trip, especially when we ended up sitting in a fully packed car for seven hours and had to move things around and install child seats several times. Luckily, we had snacks with us and the kids coped amazingly well, but we still had a hard time.”

Nat Sciver-Brunt is waiting to find out England’s new schedule (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Heliovaara later updated the blog to say they had managed to catch a flight from Dubai to Milan, although it remains to be seen if they will make it to California in time for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The England women’s cricket team are exploring other options after their training camp in Abu Dhabi was cancelled.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt told PA: “There’s a lot of uncertainty at the moment and safety is paramount. Luckily we are pretty flexible and adaptable as a team.

“The security team are always across all of the trips we have and we were going to have a security briefing, but things changed quite rapidly over the last few days.

“As a senior player I’m looking to instil a little calm and confidence in everybody that the right decisions will be made. So we’re in a holding pattern for the moment.”