Eddie Howe reveals Will Osula perfected winning goal on training pitch

Eddie Howe revealed Newcastle super sub Will Osula stayed for extra training ahead of facing Manchester United perfecting the finish that secured a box office victory for the 10-man hosts at St James’ Park.

Michael Carrick saw his unbeaten start to life as Red Devils boss come to a crushing halt on Wednesday, when Jacob Ramsey collected a second booking for an apparent dive during a dramatic end to the first half.

Anthony Gordon fired Newcastle ahead from the spot only for Casemiro to level even later in stoppage time, with both sides spending spells in the ascendancy before Osula’s solo stunner secured a 2-1 triumph.

The 22-year-old substitute showed pace, confidence and skill when scoring a wonderful goal that boss Howe said the forward had been gearing up for on the eve of the game.

“There was a moment where I thought he was going to run out of grass and it’s going to go out of play,” the Newcastle manager said. “I think he does really well to keep it in.

“I’m not trying to be wise after the event, in that moment you back Will’s ability. That’s one of his biggest strengths, running with the ball, his pace.

“Will asked after training yesterday for 10 more balls. He wanted 10 more finishes and a carbon copy of the goal he scored today. He scored eight out of 10.

“That’s all credit to the player because he wanted it, he wanted to do more before he went in. I’m a great believer in ‘do the work, you get the reward’. Delighted for him personally.”

Osula celebrates scoring (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It was a huge moment for Osula on an individual level and a huge shot in the arm collectively after three straight Premier League home losses on the bounce had darkened the mood around St James’ Park.

“A massive win for us,” Howe said. “I think we needed it. We know we needed it. It’s been a tough run for us in the Premier League.

“I think some of our performances haven’t been too bad in recent games, but we’ve found a way to lose games when maybe we shouldn’t have done.

“Today we’ve started the game really well and then we get a red card.

“There would have been an easy feeling for the lads to adopt of feeling sorry for ourselves, here we go again.

“That’s the biggest compliment I can give the lads. They really stood up that second half and they’ve all given more, they’ve all believed we can win the game.

“A brilliant end to the game. It’s one of the best emotions that I think I’ve felt, and I’m sure a lot of people will say the same, but also we haven’t done that enough.

“Hopefully that’s a goal that’s replayed quite a bit because I think Will’s deserved it.”

Michael Carrick applauds the fans (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Carrick left St James’ Park ruing the worst performance of his reign, with third-placed United finally losing after the former midfielder oversaw six victories in an unbeaten first seven games in charge.

“Disappointed obviously,” he said. “Bitterly disappointed. It hurts that tonight. We definitely came here in good shape, looking to get something from the game, if not win the game and we’re disappointed with the way it panned out.

“We can be an awful lot better. We’ve put ourselves in a good position, a decent position with the performances and the results that we’ve had, so tonight hurts.”