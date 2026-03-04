Crysencio Summerville strike gives West Ham victory at Fulham

Crysencio Summerville continued his one-man mission to save West Ham with the goal which sank Fulham 1-0.

The in-form Dutch winger pounced on a dreadful mistake from Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno for his seventh goal in his last 10 appearances.

Three crucial points at Craven Cottage moved the Hammers level with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, leaving them in the relegation zone only on goal difference.

And if Tottenham wanted further proof that they are also deep in the relegation battle, West Ham and Forest are now just a point behind them.

West Ham arrived in west London with plenty of attacking intent and there were just 30 seconds on the clock when Jarrod Bowen burst forward and fed Taty Castellanos, whose first-time shot was clawed away by Leno.

England World Cup hopeful Bowen was then teed up by Castellanos, but his shot was deflected wide, while the Hammers captain sliced another half chance well off target.

Fulham, hunting for a third straight win but without nine-goal winger Harry Wilson due to an ankle injury, looked to Josh King for inspiration and twice the teenager was denied by last-ditch interceptions from Axel Disasi and Tomas Soucek.

Alex Iwobi saw a couple of long-range efforts saved by Mads Hermansen before, on the stroke of half-time, the Hammers keeper stuck out a leg to divert King’s snap-shot behind.

West Ham almost broke the deadlock seconds after the restart but Leno superbly tipped a Soucek header over the crossbar.

At the other end, there was a moment of mild controversy when Fulham were awarded a penalty by referee Matthew Donohue for a foul on Tom Cairney.

However, a VAR review clearly showed the Fulham skipper had kicked the calf of Castellanos and, after a quick trip to the screen, Dononue reversed his decision.

The visitors were building up a head of steam, though, and Leno had to be on his toes to prevent a Samuel Chukwueze own goal before Callum Wilson and Soucek just failed to get on the end of Summerville’s cross at the far post.

Fulham almost snatched the lead when Iwobi’s cross found substitute Emile Smith Rowe at the far post, but his finish was poor.

And moments later Leno suffered his rush of blood, charging out of his area to intercept a through-ball only to gift it to Bowen.

Bowen tapped the ball to Summerville, who steadied himself before finishing into an empty net.

Fulham, still in with a shout of a European place, tried to hit back but Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz both fired narrowly over and Hermansen made a fine save in stoppage time to deny Smith Rowe as West Ham held on for what could be a critical victory.