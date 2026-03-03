Ossie Ardiles demands togetherness to get Tottenham out of ‘big, big trouble’

Former Tottenham player and manager Ossie Ardiles has called for togetherness to ensure his old club get out of “big, big trouble” in the Premier League.

Spurs’ top-flight status is under grave threat for the first time in three decades after a 2-1 loss at Fulham on Sunday left them only four points above the relegation zone.

A run of two wins in 19 matches and a record-equalling period of 10 matches without a victory has sent the fanbase into a state of frenzy about whether or not injury-hit Tottenham have enough in their current squad to stop the slide.

Ahead of Thursday’s visit of Crystal Palace, two-time FA Cup winner Ardiles told the Press Association: “Our job, everybody at the club, my job and the job of everybody in Tottenham is to go behind the team.

“We are OK right now but we could be in big, big trouble.

“So, everybody has to be together to achieve what we want to achieve.

“Survive this season and then we’ll see what happens next.”

Ardiles discussed Tottenham’s precarious situation during a milestone occasion for his old team-mate Micky Hazard, who alongside his sister Michelle is behind the mental health charity Legend On The Bench.

The Hazards were able to unveil the 100th park bench by Legend On The Bench last Thursday at Water Gardens in Harlow with several Spurs greats like Ardiles in attendance.

Former England goalkeeper Pat Jennings and former Tottenham captain Gary Mabbutt were also present for a landmark occasion for the charity, which was set up after Hazard’s nephew Jay committed suicide in 2019.

“Yes, it is a wonderful, wonderful achievement. I was with him when he started to do this and he started very small, but it is amazing how it has grown,” Ardiles reflected.

“Micky is the driving force. I come, take pictures and talk a lot of rubbish, but the proper job and the hard work is all down to him.

“His goal was quite small but it grew and grew and he works harder and harder. Now we are where we are right now. It’s an incredible achievement.”