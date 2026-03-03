Liam Rosenior backs ‘outstanding’ Alejandro Garnacho to be a success at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has backed “outstanding” talent Alejandro Garnacho to become a long-term success at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina winger – a £40million signing from Manchester United last summer – has started just two of seven Premier League games since Rosenior’s appointment in January.

He was an unused substitute in three of those fixtures but is likely to be given an opportunity in Wednesday evening’s key clash with Aston Villa as Pedro Neto is suspended following his red card in Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal.

Garnacho has struggled for starts under Liam Rosenior (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Rosenior revealed Garnacho, whose contract runs until 2032, recently suffered a “very difficult” event in his personal life and said the 21-year-old is “more than knocking on the door to start” games.

“Garna’s a top player,” said the head coach.

“We’ve changed a little bit tactically since I’ve come in: I’ve wanted to dominate midfield areas, which has meant at times I’ve only played with one winger.

“But Garna’s an outstanding player and what I’ve really liked in this period is his reaction to not starting.

“He’s been training very, very well, and I think he showed a real positivity when he came on (against Arsenal). He’s definitely going to get his opportunities to play in the schedule we’ve got coming up.

“He’s a great kid. I know in the end his quality is going to show in a really consistent way.”

Chelsea’s midweek visit to Villa Park is followed by an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Wrexham and a trip to France for the first leg of a Champions League last-16 showdown with holders Paris St Germain.

Neto’s one-match ban has further depleted Rosenior’s attacking options, with Estevao and Jamie Gittens working their way back from injury issues.

Despite his lack of top-flight action, Garnacho began FA Cup victories away to Charlton and Hull, while he scored twice coming off the bench in the first leg of the Blues’ Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal.

“You’ve got to take into account Garna is 21,” said Rosenior.

Garnacho impressed in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

“He’s got huge ability, he’s got huge potential, and for any young player the biggest thing to be challenged on is your consistency level.

“But he’s showing really, really good signs in terms of not just in training but his engagement in meetings. He’s on a really, really good track.

“All Garna needs to do is keep working really hard because his ability is not in question.”

Chelsea sit six points below fourth-placed Villa in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Rosenior is determined to finish in the top four and is also hopeful of ending the campaign with silverware.

Liam Rosenior wants to win a trophy with Chelsea this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“A successful season for this club has to be qualify for the Champions League, it has to be,” said Rosenior.

“That’s the level of club that this club is. Where we are, we still have a very, very good chance of achieving that.

“Also to win a trophy would be amazing, and I think it’s something that is achievable.”