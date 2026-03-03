David Moyes says he was bored of home form questions before Everton beat Burnley

Everton manager David Moyes admitted he had become bored with questions about his side’s poor home form so he enjoyed a first win in three months.

The 2-0 victory over Burnley, after James Tarkowski’s first-half header was added to by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on the hour, was the first fans at Hill Dickinson Stadium had seen since early December and it kept the Toffees in the hunt for Europe.

“It was a good win and we deserved a victory in the end and we scored a couple of good goals to go with it,” said Moyes.

“It (the home record) wasn’t the biggest thing that bothered me at all.

“The question actually has been a bit boring over recent weeks because I think we’ve actually played quite well here and not won and that can happen in the Premier League.”

In addition to just a fifth league win at home of the season Moyes was pleased to see Tarkowski score his first goal since his dramatic equaliser in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park 13 months ago.

“He is always getting stick from me because he never scores,” added the Scot.

“Tonight he has got his goal, he was smiling at me because I’m always on at him saying he is not scoring enough goals.

“To be a really good centre-half you have to score goals, it has to be part of the job as well with the amount of free-kicks and corners nowadays.”

One person who was not smiling was Burnley boss Scott Parker, who was jeered by fans after replacing Hannibal Mejbri with Josh Laurent late in the second half.

Asked for his feelings on the performance, he said: “I think anger, I think confusion and trying to analyse the reason for the performance tonight because we were way short and never really in the game.

“We never got going and many things are going through my head at this present moment in time; coming out the weekend with the emotional fatigue (after being denied an added-time equaliser against Brentford) maybe I probably need to reflect on it tonight.”

On the fans’ boos, he added: “At times I’ve not understood their frustration this year but I understand it tonight.

“We came here and (have) not brought anything to the game and I totally get their frustration regarding the Hannibal substitution but there were reasons why Hannibal needed to come off.”