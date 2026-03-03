Cristiano Ronaldo still in Saudi Arabia amid reports his private jet has left

Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to still be in Saudi Arabia despite reports his private jet has left the country amid the Middle East conflict.

It was reported on Tuesday that a jet owned by the 41-year-old left Saudi Arabia on Monday night.

Saudi Arabia, along with other Gulf states with United States military bases on their soil, has been the target of retaliatory strikes by Iran after the United States and Israel launched an attack on Saturday.

However, the Press Association understands Ronaldo is still in the country, with Saudi Pro League fixtures scheduled between Thursday and Saturday set to go ahead as things stand.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr side host Neom on Saturday in Riyadh, where it was reported on Tuesday the US Embassy had been hit by Iranian drones.

In the United Arab Emirates – another country targeted by Iran – players were forced to evacuate the court at an ATP Challenger event after a drone attack on a nearby oil terminal.

The ATP later confirmed play at the Fujairah Challenger had been suspended for the day following a security alert.

“In line with established security protocols, play was immediately halted and players, officials and staff were directed to designated safe areas,” an ATP spokesperson said.

“The health, safety and well-being of our players, staff and tournament personnel is our priority. Following consultation with local authorities and security advisors, play has been cancelled for the remainder of the day as a precautionary measure.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Iran’s women’s football team opted not to sing the country’s national anthem when they lined up against South Korea in the Asian Cup in Australia on Monday.

Iran lost the match 3-0 and will play the hosts in their second group match on Thursday.