Bournemouth and Brentford share points after stalemate on south coast

Bournemouth’s wait for a first Premier League win over Brentford goes on after two European hopefuls shared a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Marcus Tavernier hit a post twice as the Cherries dominated the game but clocked up their fourth stalemate in five matches.

Brentford welcomed back goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after he missed Saturday’s chaotic 4-3 win at Burnley after becoming a father while Bournemouth striker Evanilson recovered from injury to start for the hosts.

The visitors had won seven of their last eight away games, including each of their last four.

Chances were in short supply in the early exchanges, although Evanilson gave the Brentford defence a scare in the 22nd minute when he raced in behind only to be forced wide by Bees captain Nathan Collins and failing to get a shot away.

Moments later Tavernier unleashed a curling effort from the left corner of the penalty area which flashed past Kelleher’s far post.

Alex Scott put a 20-yard effort over Kelleher’s crossbar 13 minutes before half-time as the Cherries looked more likely to break the deadlock.

Bournemouth defender James Hill should have done better with a 34th-minute header over the crossbar from Rayan’s pinpoint cross.

Ryan Christie also let Brentford off the hook after being played in on goal by Evanilson’s clever pass, but he dragged the ball wide in trying to round the onrushing Kelleher.

Kelleher was called into action for the first time in first-half stoppage time, keeping our Tavernier’s shot from a tight angle with his legs after a defence-splitting pass from Alex Scott.

Tavernier should have put Bournemouth in front early in the second half after a superb through ball by Alex Jimenez but he stumbled as he took the shot, which clipped the base of a post.

Jimenez then blasted an effort over the crossbar as the Cherries continued to pressure the Brentford backline.

Brentford had another narrow escape in the 59th minute when Christie’s miscued shot hit Tavernier and bounced harmlessly wide.

The Bees finally had their first shot on target 18 minutes from time as Dango Outtara put a half-volley straight into the arms of Dorde Petrovic.

Sepp van den Berg then saw his header from close range from Mathias Jensen’s free-kick pushed away by Petrovic as the visitors suddenly sparked into life after a lacklustre opening 70 minutes.

Tavernier was denied by the frame of the goal again in the 77th minute when he crashed a shot against the outside of Kelleher’s post from the corner of the six-yard box.

Evanilson had a goal correctly ruled out for offside after some brilliant footwork and substitute Junior Kroupi dragged a late shot wide on a night of frustration for the south coast outfit.