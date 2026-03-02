Tim Henman backs idea of padel courts at Wimbledon

Tim Henman has backed the idea of padel courts at Wimbledon.

The tennis-squash hybrid is booming in Britain, with the number of courts now well into four figures and growing all the time from only a handful prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lawn Tennis Association became the national governing body for padel in 2020 and Henman sees no reason why Wimbledon should not also buy into the craze.

Wimbledon’s proposed expansion could allow space for padel courts (Ben Whitley/PA)

The former British number one, who is a board member at the All England Club but was speaking in an individual capacity, believes the planned expansion into the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club across Church Road offers the ideal opportunity.

“In my opinion, for the community, across the road with that space, there definitely could be an opportunity,” said Henman.

“Why not? I think padel’s a great game. I love it, it’s expanding fast and it’s a game that can be played by everyone, I think it’s a lot easier than tennis. Only time will tell.

“The main site is a bit restricted but, when you talk about the area of land that you’ve got across the road and trying to do things for the community, if that’s what they want then why wouldn’t you?”

Such talk remains hypothetical for now with the expansion plans mired in legal challenges and development on hold.

Whether Henman’s fellow custodians of the home of tennis would be as enthusiastic to see padel among the lawns of SW19 appears doubtful but the sport, which has been popular in Spain for decades, seems to be here to stay.

Laura Robson has her doubts that Wimbledon will embrace padel (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Henman showed off his padel skills at an event to promote Sky Sports’ coverage of tennis, with the former world number four heading out to Indian Wells this week.

The event also featured a number of social media influencers, demonstrating padel’s status as tennis’ trendy young cousin.

The sport is seen by some as a threat to the more traditional game, but Henman disagrees, saying: “I think the LTA are wise to take it under their umbrella because, if every tennis club is turning every tennis court into padel courts, then you’ve got a problem.

“But I see it as another string to the bow of tennis clubs that more people get in there, more people are playing sport, more people are being active, more people are utilising those facilities, having a drink at the bar and having fun at a club. I think it’s a good thing and I’m a fan.”

Henman’s fellow former British number one, Laura Robson, disagrees about the likelihood of padel courts at Wimbledon, saying: “I can’t see them putting up walls.”

But there would be no complaints from the 32-year-old if she was proved wrong.

“Selfishly it would be very beneficial because I always struggle to get a court and it would be very handy,” she added.