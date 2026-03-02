Jonny Bairstow remains in Dubai as he looks to ‘keep family safe’

Former England batter Jonny Bairstow has revealed he is still stranded in Dubai with his young family.

Bairstow, who has represented his country on 287 occasions, made headlines on Saturday with a social media post to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

It was followed a day later by Bairstow writing to airline Emirates about a lack of dialogue following a cancelled flight. The 36-year-old has now clarified that he is still in Dubai, but not with the England Lions squad, which had been on tour in Abu Dhabi.

“For those writing that I’m with the England Lions team, I am not,” Bairstow wrote on X.

“I am with my young family in Dubai. Sure the England Lions security staff will be doing all they can to get them out of Abu Dhabi, but I am trying to keep my family safe and get us out of here!!”

Bairstow is one of more than 100,000 Britons who have registered their presence in the Middle East region and require potential evacuation.

Airspace closures in the Middle East have resulted in a number of commercial flights being grounded since attacks started on Saturday.

England Lions had been due to play a tour match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but it was cancelled.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has since revealed England Women’s proposed trip to Abu Dhabi this week has been delayed, but England’s T20 World Cup plans remain in place ahead of Thursday’s final with India in Mumbai.