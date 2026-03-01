Tottenham’s relegation fears deepen as losing run extends at Fulham

Tottenham’s relegation fears increased after a 2-1 loss at Fulham consigned them to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

Spurs lost for a second time under interim head coach Igor Tudor, who switched to a back four for this London derby but watched his faltering group go behind after seven minutes.

Harry Wilson scored for a 10th time this season, but Tottenham were furious a push by Raul Jimenez on Radu Dragusin was not penalised.

Harry Wilson set Fulham on their way (John Walton/PA)

Fulham doubled their advantage in the 34th minute when ex-Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi fired in from range to leave the visitors with a huge uphill battle.

Spurs substitute Richarlison pulled one back after 65 minutes, but a late rally could not stop the club’s winless run in the Premier League extending to a record-equalling 10th match with the 16th-placed outfit still only four points above the bottom three.

Tudor moved away from his favoured 3-4-2-1 system and went with a back four, but Spurs conceded after seven minutes.

Wilson had scored in the sixth minute of the November meeting and punished Tottenham again when Oscar Bobb’s cross found the Wales international, who rifled in on the half-volley.

The visitors were incensed about a slight push on Dragusin by Jimenez, but Craig Pawson in the VAR chair at Stockley Park decided it was not enough to warrant a foul.

Contact by Jimenez was soft but the incident was strikingly similar to the goal ruled out for Spurs forward Randal Kolo Muani against Arsenal last Sunday due to a slight push.

Igor Tudor was unhappy after Fulham’s opening goal (John Walton/PA)

Tudor was furious and yet the visitors regrouped with a Joao Palhinha effort deflected behind before fit-again Pedro Porro sliced wide.

Fulham responded when Kenny Tete scuffed off target and Issa Diop was then required to stop Kolo Muani.

With the game in the balance, it was brilliance by Iwobi which tipped the scales in favour of the west London club.

After a quick one-two with Wilson, Iwobi produced a fine first-time effort into the bottom corner in the 34th minute to stun Tottenham.

Yves Bissouma and Dragusin squandered chances to reduce the deficit before half-time, but it may have been 3-0 had Calvin Bassey not hooked over in first-half stoppage-time.

Fulham remained on top after the break and they should have scored again when Bobb played in Emile Smith Rowe, who fired wide but could have teed up Jimenez for a tap-in.

Micky van de Ven denied Jimenez soon after before Tudor made a triple substitution in the 58th minute.

Pape Sarr, Mathys Tel and Richarlison were sent on and even though Guglielmo Vicario had to make a crucial stop to thwart Smith Rowe minutes later, Tottenham were given a lifeline with 65 on the clock at Craven Cottage.

Calvin Bassey guards the ball to prevent a quick restart after Richarlison, obscured, scored for Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Tel raced at the Fulham defence and played in Gray, who stood up a cross at the back post for Richarlison to head home.

Fulham weathered the initial storm after the goal before Spurs desperately pushed for a late leveller.

Sarr fired into the side-netting but when Palhinha had a stoppage-time effort blocked, the full-time whistle followed to leave Tottenham precariously close to the relegation zone.