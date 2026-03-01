Michael Carrick hails Man Utd ‘personality’ after second-half fightback

Michael Carrick believes Manchester United’s attitude was the key to the 2-1 come-from-behind win over 10-man Crystal Palace that lifted them up to third in the Premier League.

United started second best, falling behind to a fourth-minute header from Maxence Lacroix, but gradually moved through the gears before the game changed in the second half.

The turning point came when Matheus Cunha spun away from Lacroix, who reached out and pulled the Brazilian back.

Contact began outside the box but continued into it and, after giving himself a moment, referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot. After then being sent to the screen by VAR Tony Harrington, Kavanagh added a red card.

Bruno Fernandes sent Dean Henderson the wrong way with the penalty and eight minutes later Benjamin Sesko scored his seventh goal in six to complete the turnaround as United, who had trailed at home for the first time since December’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, won for the sixth time in seven under Carrick.

“We spoke to them at half-time about being in that position, how we react, and showing that personality and the belief,” Carrick said.

“Football is tough at times and this league is tough so you’re not always going to have it your own way, but to come back like we did and turn the game in our favour is the biggest thing for me to take from it for sure.”

United have not been as high as third since May 2023, the season they finished behind Manchester City and Arsenal, and belief is growing that Champions League football will return to Old Trafford next term.

Sesko has been one of the big factors in the revival. The Slovenian scored only twice in his first 17 United appearances but has been thriving since a brace in the 2-2 draw at Burnley under caretaker boss Darren Fletcher.

Despite the run of goals, Sunday was the first game Sesko has started under Carrick, but he rewarded the decision.

“We’ve been working closely with him and connecting with him, building that relationship and trust,” Carrick said. “A lot is on Ben. He has put the work in. He’s stayed positive, he knows how he wants to improve and he’s got some great strengths.

“He is such a real threat. I am really excited where he can get to.”

Palace boss Oliver Glasner was frustrated by the penalty decision on a day when he said it “felt there was more possible” for his side.

The Austrian had no complaints about the long delay during the VAR check – more than four minutes passed between the initial decision and the penalty – but argued it should have been given as a free-kick as contact started outside the box.

“It doesn’t make it better if (VAR) takes longer and it still feels the wrong decision, but at the end you have to accept it,” Glasner said.

“For me, the penalty is not a penalty. Maybe he could have given the red card with the foul outside the box. This is what you can discuss. It’s where the foul starts, but maybe it’s a little bit of the Old Trafford bounce.”