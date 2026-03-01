Man Utd fans display ‘MUFC proudly colonised by immigrants’ banner

Manchester United fans displayed a ‘MUFC proudly colonised by immigrants’ banner at Old Trafford in response to a controversial interview given by the club’s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe last month.

Ratcliffe was criticised by figures including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham after saying in an interview with Sky News that the UK had been “colonised by immigrants” who were “costing too much money”.

Many United fans were upset by the comments from a man who has become increasingly unpopular since buying a stake in the club in a deal that was agreed at the end of 2023, and some made their feelings known during Sunday’s Premier League game at home to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United fans in the stands hold up a banner reading ‘MUFC proudly colonised by immigrants’ (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fans held the banner aloft as players emerged for the second half at Old Trafford. It included pictures of several players, including current captain Bruno Fernandes, former player and manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, and Eric Cantona.

Also pictured were Park Ji-sung, Patrice Evra and current players Amad Diallo and Casemiro.

Following his interview Ratcliffe issued a statement saying he was sorry if his comments had “offended some people”.

The Football Association reminded Ratcliffe of his responsibilities when giving interviews, but stopped short of further sanctions in a decision that was criticised by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out.