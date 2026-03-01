Leeds fans come in for criticism after Ramadan fast break is met with booing

Leeds fans have come in for criticism after a brief delay during Saturday’s match against Manchester City to allow visiting players to break their Ramadan fast was met with booing.

Play was temporarily halted by referee Peter Bankes in the 11th minute, with the reason communicated to supporters at Elland Road via a message on the big screen.

Boos were audible from some of the home fans, with the reaction condemned after City’s 1-0 Premier League victory by Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola and anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out.

Guardiola said: “It’s the modern world, right? Respect the religion, respect the diversity. That is the point.

“The Premier League said, ‘OK for the fasting, you can be one or two minutes’, so we did that for the players.”

Kick It Out posted a statement on X that read: “It’s massively disappointing that some Leeds United fans booed when Manchester City’s players broke their fast during the first half of the match at Elland Road this evening.

“This was compounded by the fact that an explanation was displayed on a big screen inside the stadium.

“Pausing the game to allow Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan has been an agreed protocol for several years now. It’s an important and visible part of making the game welcoming for Muslim players and communities.

“As tonight’s reaction shows, football still has a long way to go in terms of education and acceptance.”

Leeds declined to comment when approached by the Press Association, but assistant manager Eddie Riemer said he was “disappointed” by the incident.

Riemer, who stood in for Daniel Farke at the post-match press conference following the Leeds boss’ late red card, said: “I am focused on the game and don’t really pay attention to what happens around it but, yes, disappointed with some supporters if it happens and we try to learn out of it.”