Scott Parker gutted as Burnley’s comeback is derailed by VAR decisions

Scott Parker was left sad and disappointed by more VAR controversy at Turf Moor after Burnley’s spirited comeback came to nothing in a 4-3 loss to Brentford.

The Clarets were 3-0 down in 34 minutes and facing hostility from their own fans but fought back to level before having what looked to be a fourth goal ruled out after Jaidon Anthony was adjudged to be a shoulder width offside.

Mikkel Damsgaard then put Brentford back in front three minutes into injury time only for Ashley Barnes to spark scenes of jubilation with an equaliser that was also chalked off for handball after a long delay.

Burnley boss Parker was restrained in his reaction, saying: “Maybe a little bit of injustice. I’ve not watched it back. I saw it on the big screen and I was thinking it looks like his hand is beside his side.

“I don’t want to say too much because no doubt I’m going to get quoted and I might be wrong. It looks so, so harsh.

“We’ve gone and scored five goals in the space of 60 minutes, which is quite incredible. Obviously the world we’re in, we’re all looking for perfection. The game is looking for perfection. The first one is offside by (a small margin) and that’s the way it is. It was disappointing.”

Loud boos greeted the final whistle, but there had also been jeering and chants against Parker and owner Alan Pace during and at the end of a woeful first half for the home side.

Burnley have not won at home in the league since October and ire towards team and hierarchy has been growing, but Parker hopes the response of his side will have won over some of the dissenters.

“Walking in from half-time, as we all experienced and as you can all see, it wasn’t nice,” he said.

“Everyone has choices to vent how they want to vent. The fans were brilliant in the second half but that was down to us. I understand the frustration of course, we’re all frustrated at 3-0 down.

“I think there’s one thing our supporters can see leaving here today, and you can be critical in certain moments, but the one thing you can’t be critical of is this group and what this shirt means, what playing for this team means and what we stand for. I hope the fans can see that.”

Parker’s voice cracked as he talked about his 10-year-old son, who was at the game, adding: “He’ll get in my car tonight and, for all the games he’s watched this team play this year, today will be the biggest learning for that boy ever.

“Anyone coming here today could see a group that were brilliant really, and I’m just sad for them. That’s my emotion.”

Brentford boss Keith Andrews, who signed a new long-term deal this week, admitted he would not have been happy had the VAR decisions gone against his side but felt they were ultimately correct.

On his team’s performance, he said: “I thought the first half we were very good, played with a lot of conviction, we attacked with real speed and venom and belief.

“The own goal just changed it a little bit and I knew we’d have to start the second half really well. I thought they’d make changes, they did, changed the system a little bit, and we didn’t deal with that particularly well.

“This was never going to be an easy game. If I’d been asked (beforehand) if I would accept a 4-3 victory, I would have taken it. Obviously it’s come in very crazy circumstances.”