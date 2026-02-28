Evanilson earns Bournemouth a point against Sunderland

Substitute Evanilson claimed a second-half equaliser as Bournemouth stretched their unbeaten run to eight Premier League games by battling back to draw 1-1 against Sunderland.

Eliezer Mayenda volleyed the Blacks Cats into an early lead at Vitality Stadium with his first goal since the opening weekend of the season.

But the visitors were denied a first top-flight away victory since October when Evanilson converted Marcus Tavernier’s cross with his shoulder 27 minutes from time.

Bournemouth, who remain two points above Sunderland in the table, created little after levelling as their European aspirations suffered a setback.

Referee Jarred Gillett had a busy afternoon in Dorset, including denying Sunderland an early penalty and opting not to dismiss Cherries midfielder Tyler Adams for a strong challenge on Granit Xhaka.

Sunderland have enjoyed a fine season following promotion but travelled 350 miles to the south coast on the back of three consecutive league defeats.

The Black Cats were boosted by captain Xhaka making his first start in six weeks after an ankle injury as part of four changes, while in-form Bournemouth recalled David Brooks and Tavernier in place of Amine Adli and Evanilson.

Noah Sadiki tested Cherries goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic inside three minutes before match official Gillett waved away Sunderland’s appeals when Enzo Le Fee went to ground in the area after being nudged in the back by Alex Jimenez, with the challenge deemed “normal contact” by the VAR.

Junior Kroupi dragged a good chance wide as Bournemouth briefly responded to their sloppy start.

The visitors’ early enterprise was rewarded with an 18th-minute opener.

Dan Ballard’s incisive pass unlocked Bournemouth’s static backline and, after the diving Petrovic parried an angled drive from Habib Diarra, the recalled Mayenda side-footed the rebound into the empty net.

Black Cats full-back Lutsharel Geertruida denied Brooks a tap-in before Alex Scott almost poked home an equaliser when Robin Roefs spilt Tavernier’s long-range effort.

During a shaky spell for Sunderland keeper Roefs, he then escaped with a free-kick in his favour after losing possession well outside his area and appearing to foul Kroupi.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola responded to a frustrating first half by bringing on Brazil striker Evanilson in place of Brooks.

The hosts could have fallen further behind at the start of the second period when Diarra was denied by Petrovic after being sent clear by Le Fee.

Bournemouth midfielder Adams was shown a yellow card in the 58th minute for catching Xhaka with his studs before being swiftly substituted in favour of Ryan Christie.

The Cherries levelled a minute later.

Christie sprayed a quick free-kick to the left wing and Tavernier’s inviting delivery was turned home via the underside of the crossbar in unorthodox fashion by Evanilson.

Ballard glanced wide as Sunderland sought to regain the lead before the away side were denied an 81st-minute goal when a scruffy effort from Mayenda was ruled out for an offside against team-mate Geertruida.

The two sides were given eight minutes of added time – which extended to 12 – to chase a winner but mustered little of note in a fragmented finish to a fractious encounter.