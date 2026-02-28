Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola wanted more rhythm from referee Jarred Gillett

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola accused referee Jarred Gillett of sucking the joy out of his side’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Sunderland.

The Cherries stretched their unbeaten run to eight top-flight games after Evanilson’s scruffy 63rd-minute finish cancelled out an early opener from Black Cats forward Eliezer Mayenda.

Match official Gillett had a busy day at the Vitality Stadium and was at the centre of a host of contentious incidents in a scrappy encounter.

Yet Iraola was more frustrated with the stop-start nature of a game which had 12 minutes of added time in the second half.

“More than the big decisions, I complained about the rhythm of the game,” said the Spaniard.

“We haven’t played continuously, we were all the time stopping the game. A lot of warnings, a lot of medical attentions.

“It has been really difficult to make the game a little bit entertaining.”

Sunderland were denied an early penalty following Alex Jimenez’s nudge on Enzo Le Fee before Mayenda volleyed home the 18th-minute opener on the rebound.

Visiting goalkeeper Robin Roefs then escaped with a free-kick in his favour after appearing to foul Junior Kroupi outside his area.

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams later avoided a red card for a studs-up challenge on Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka, just five minutes before Evanilson equalised with his shoulder.

“The (potential) penalty, I think it would have been a soft one because there is no contact low,” said Iraola. “It’s just the kind of push; I think Le Fee does a lot to go to the floor.

“We complained about the Roefs situation. I don’t know if it’s a red card because Roefs makes the foul to Junior Kroupi or just let the play go and we score because we have the ball, there is no keeper.

“It’s never a foul from Junior Kroupi. But more than the key decisions, (my complaint with the referee is) help a little bit to put rhythm into the game.”

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris was surprised to see Adams escape with only a booking after a “really dangerous” challenge on Xhaka.

Switzerland midfielder Xhaka was making his first start in six weeks after an ankle injury.

“A foot on foot challenge, it’s always dangerous and often in this league when you have this kind of action, it’s a red card and it wasn’t,” said Le Bris, who substituted Xhaka in the 76th minute to manage his workload.

“It was really dangerous. We had a couple of situations like that where we just on the edge for the integrity of the players and I think it’s important to protect them.”

The Black Cats ended a three-match losing run with the point but were denied a first away league win since October.

“We know this league is relentless and when you start to lose it’s hard to break this dynamic,” said Le Bris.

“Bournemouth is a tough place because they are a intense, duel-driven, sprinting team, so it was important to match this intensity.

“We showed this character, this resilience, this togetherness.”