Top seeds Arsenal to face Bayer Leverkusen challenge in Champions League last 16

Top seeds Arsenal will play Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16 while Manchester City will take on record winners Real Madrid.

The draw, which took place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon on Friday morning, saw Liverpool drawn against Galatasaray, with Chelsea to face holders Paris St Germain.

Tottenham will play Atletico Madrid and Newcastle have been drawn to play Barcelona as six Premier League clubs bid to reach the quarter-finals.

The seeded teams, who finished in the top eight of the league phase, were all drawn against one of the eight play-off winners and will have the advantage of playing the second legs at home.

The first legs will be played on March 10-11, with the second legs scheduled for March 17-18.

The draw also mapped out the route through to the final at The Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30.

If Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders Arsenal beat Leverkusen, they will face the winners of the last-16 tie between Sporting and Bodo/Glimt. Liverpool will take on either Chelsea or PSG if they come through against Galatasaray.

A quarter-final tie against Atalanta or second seeds Bayern Munich awaits Pep Guardiola’s City if they overcome 15-time winners Real Madrid and if Newcastle can upset Barcelona, they could face Tottenham in the last eight.

Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 2-1 at St James’ Park by Barca in the competition’s league phase.

Arsenal, who face City in the Carabao Cup final next month, are in the hunt for a quadruple and have a favourable path through to the final in their half of the draw as they will avoid PSG, Liverpool, Real, City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.