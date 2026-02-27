Rob Edwards understands significance of avoiding being worst Premier League team

Wolves boss Rob Edwards understands the significance of his side moving past Derby’s record-low Premier League points tally after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Molineux.

It had looked for much of the season that Wolves would struggle to match the meagre 11 points the Rams posted in the 2007/08 season.

But second-half goals from Joao Gomes and Rodrigo Gomes gave them just a second win in 29 games, which takes them to 13 and beyond the possible notoriety of being the worst-ever Premier League team.

Asked if it means a lot to lose that tag, he said: “It does. It’s not something I’ve been focusing on, but being aware of it.

“Of course, I know it means a lot to the supporters. You don’t want that tag. Clearly we don’t. No one wants that.

“That’s just obvious. But it’s not something that’s been weighing me down or I’ve been thinking about too much, but if that releases a little bit more tension or whatever, and helps you more, then great.

“I know it’s important to the supporters. I know it’s important to the football club. It’s not something that I’ve been really focusing on or talking about too much all of the time.”

Wolves opened the scoring with their first shot on target when Joao Gomes thrashed home but Rodrigo Gomes’ last-gasp second sparked mass scenes of celebration, with Edwards sprinting down the touchline.

Edwards added: “At the end, that was incredible. It was a special moment in a really difficult season. It’s nice to be able to show some emotion and build that connection that we’re desperate to do that.

“That’s why I came here. Nights like that. Really special moments and that’s a moment that will live with me forever.”

Villa boss Unai Emery did not enjoy it as much and stormed straight down the tunnel when the second goal went in and was not around to shake Edwards’ hand at full-time.

Edwards added: “I get it. The two games that we have won in the league this year, both managers have disappeared.

“I think everyone expects just to turn up and win, which is understandable the way the season’s gone. So two guys have not been that happy.”

Emery was not happy with what he saw from his side after a dire performance, which saw their Champions League qualification hopes suffer a blow.

They have now won just one of their last five games and are now looking over their shoulders at the chasing pack.

But Emery called for perspective.

He said: “Of course, it’s getting balance. We are doing a great season, a great season, and this is the moment I want to tell our supporters, now we need the supporters.

“We need the energy, we are grateful for them being with us, but again playing in Villa Park on Wednesday, we need again their help, and we need to be together.

“The players, coaches, supporters, everybody, because the season is being fantastic, and we can remind ourselves now how we were in in September, how we are now.

“Maybe now we are a little worse than two months ago. We are losing the opportunity to compete for the title in the Premier League, two months ago you were asking about it.

“Some supporters maybe they were dreaming it. Now we are not with the possibility to fight for the Premier League, some can feel frustrated, even myself because I have my dreams.”