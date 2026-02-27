Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks give England unlikely World Cup win over New Zealand

Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed starred as England defied a sluggish pitch to lay down a marker for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup following an unlikely four-wicket win over New Zealand.

Already guaranteed a top-two spot in their Super 8 group following wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Pallekele, England were staring defeat in the face as they required 42 from the last 17 balls.

On a Colombo surface where run-scoring was difficult, man of the moment Jacks and the recalled Rehan, both of whom took two wickets apiece in New Zealand’s 159 for seven, went in full-on attack mode with an astonishing unbroken 44-run stand in 16 deliveries.

The pair each took sixes in a Glenn Phillips over which yielded 21, while New Zealand captain Mitch Santner leaked 16, before Jacks hit the winning runs off Matt Henry to get England home with three balls to spare.