Luis Enrique says Paris St Germain still the team to beat in Champions League

Luis Enrique is convinced Paris St Germain remain the team to beat as they target back-to-back Champions League titles.

The holders were paired with Premier League Chelsea in Friday’s last 16 draw but having lifted the trophy for the first time at the end of last season despite the summer departure of star man Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid, their Spanish boss remains confident of retaining it.

He told a press conference: “Nobody thought we could win the Champions League last season. It is different because the scenario is so different.

“Everyone knows we are capable of winning this Champions League but to do that, we have to improve our performance level. We are aware of that.”

If they are to be crowned champions for a second successive year, PSG will have to find a way past Chelsea, who beat them 3-0 in the final of the Club World Cup in New Jersey last summer – although Luis Enrique insists that game will have no bearing on the two-legged tie.

He said: “The Champions League draw is difficult, as usual. We don’t expect anything different.

“We are pleased. It will be interesting to play against one of the best English teams, who we know well.

“There is no feeling of revenge for us. This is a different competition. This is our pathway and we are used to it.

“We are the champions at the moment in this competition, so the problem is for all the other teams. They have to play against us, that is what I think.

“We like being in the draw because it means we have qualified and the key phase of the season is coming up.”

In the meantime, Les Parisiens will concentrate on the task of retaining their Ligue 1 title after taking advantage of Lens’ 3-2 home defeat by Monaco last weekend to climb back to the top of the table.

Les Sang et Or will attempt to bridge the two-point gap when they travel to Strasbourg on Friday evening 24 hours before PSG head for Le Havre, against whom they have won nine and drawn one of their last 10 fixtures.

Luis Enrique said: “The difference is that Lens are much better than the rest. They are having an incredible season.

“But for us, it is maybe three or five points different, so we are at the same level, our true level.

“The key point of the season is coming up and they are right up there with us.”