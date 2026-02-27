Cost of sacking Ruben Amorim revealed in Manchester United stock exchange filing

Manchester United sacking Ruben Amorim could end up costing the club almost £16million.

Amorim’s 14-month reign came to an end on January 5 after his public attack on United’s hierarchy, with his five coaches also leaving Old Trafford.

A filing to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday revealed the potential payments to Amorim and his staff, a day after the club confirmed they had made a profit of £32.6m in their second-quarter results to December 31, 2025.

Ruben Amorim 14-month spell as Manchester United manager came to an end in January (Danny Lawson/PA)

Listed as an “event that occurred after the reporting period”, United said: “A charge of £6.3million for the write off of related intangible assets and a provision of £15.9 million, representing the maximum potential amount of future settlement payments, will be recognised in the statement of profit or (loss) during the second half of the year ending 30 June 2026.”

It has been reported the maximum amount of £15.9m is dependent on certain factors, such as 41-year-old Amorim getting a new job within a specific timeframe.

The accounts showed United have also paid Sporting £6.3m, which is what they owed the Portuguese club in compensation for hiring Amorim.

United confirmed in a similar November 2024 filing they were paying Sporting £10m to hire Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag, whose exit was costing £10.4m.

Manchester United’s unbeaten run under Michael Carrick has boosted their hopes of Champions League football next season (Adam Davy/PA)

The combined changes around Amorim’s appointment could cost United £37.3m.

Amorim won 25 of his 63 games in charge, finishing 15th in the Premier League, United’s worst performance since being relegated from the top flight in 1973-74.

United were sixth in the Premier League when Amorim was dismissed, having had a major fallout with director of football Jason Wilcox days before his final game at Leeds.

They have since boosted their hopes of Champions League football next season under Michael Carrick, climbing to fourth following a run of five wins and a draw.