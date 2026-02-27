An impressive character – Michael Carrick hails Harry Maguire’s importance

Michael Carrick believes Harry Maguire remains invaluable to Manchester United as he moves into the final months of his contract.

The former United skipper, who turns 33 next week, has started every game since Carrick took charge on a deal until the end of the season and made his 16th appearance of the season in Monday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Everton.

An £80million signing from Leicester in 2019, Maguire would almost certainly need to take a pay cut to extend his stay at Old Trafford, but Carrick was clear he still has a lot to offer amid growing expectations he will sign a new deal.

Harry Maguire has started every game for United since Michael Carrick took charge of the side (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Harry’s an impressive character,” Carrick said. “He’s had a great career so far. Hopefully, there’s a lot more to come. I think, even while he’s been here, in the journey and the experiences that he’s had, certainly since he’s been here and with England as well, I think he’s shown exactly what he is.

“I think we all know the player that he is and what he’s capable of doing. Again, the other night I thought he was fantastic. Experience helps, his attributes help, and his character.

“His willingness to put himself out there. He’s really impressive at (his) age and he’s been really important for us.”

Veteran midfielder Casemiro has already announced this will be his last season with United and the Brazilian’s impending exit only adds to the value of Maguire’s experience within the squad.

“Experience is massive,” Carrick added. “It’s hard to put a price on how valuable that can be. Harry has gained an awful lot of experience with this club. Case leaving is another one and we have to understand what that means.”

Matthijs de Ligt has been sidelined since the end of November (Nick Potts/PA)

Maguire’s importance has been heightened while Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined with a back injury. The Dutchman last played for United at the end of November, but what was first thought to be a minor issue has cost him a huge chunk of the season.

While Carrick said Mason Mount is “getting closer” after returning to training, there is still no timetable for De Ligt.

“Matthijs has had a back issue which has been a bit slow to progress, it’s something we’ve been working through, he’s in the right direction but a bit further behind,” he said.

“It’s the nature of the injury, the issue in the back, it’s a difficult one to pin down time-wise. He’s definitely improving.”

Benjamin Sesko has scored six goals in his last seven appearances but is yet to start under Michael Carrick (Peter Byrne/PA)

The win at Everton was United’s fifth in six under Carrick, lifting them back into the top four.

Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal, the Slovenian’s sixth in his last seven games, but the summer signing is yet to start under Carrick.

Asked about the debate on whether or not Sesko ought to be in the starting XI, Carrick said: “The whole thing is a real positive. It’s certainly not a decision I look at in a negative way.

“We’re playing well as a team, we’re not getting carried away and thinking that carries on. The forwards have scored a good number of goals, Ben has been so good in so many ways.

“It’s really not a drama. It just shows the quality Ben has got. If he starts the next game or the one after, it is what it is, but he’s doing so many good things.”