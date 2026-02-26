Nottingham Forest progress in Europa League after surviving Fenerbahce scare

Nottingham Forest survived a scare against Fenerbahce in the Europa League play-off second leg as they booked their place in the last 16 with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Forest looked to have the job done against the Turkish side after a handsome 3-0 victory in last week’s first leg in Istanbul.

But Kerem Akturkoglu’s double put Fenerbahce 2-0 up at the City Ground as they threatened one of the great European comebacks.

However, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second-half strike killed the tie and sent Forest through to a last-16 meeting with either Real Betis or FC Midtjylland, despite a 2-1 defeat on the night.

The game was stopped for more than three minutes immediately after kick-off as Forest players had to dodge fireworks being thrown on to the pitch from sections of a 1,500-strong away end.

It was also an explosive start for the visitors as they gave themselves hope of an unlikely comeback in the 22nd minute.

They had absorbed some early pressure but opened the scoring with a breakaway goal.

Forest were caught out with a high line and Sidiki Cherif broke down the right and picked out his pass to Akturkoglu, who composed himself and slammed home.

It was flat from a Forest side featuring six changes from the one that tested Liverpool at the weekend, though Elliot Anderson almost replied instantly as he waltzed into the area and fired just wide from a narrow angle.

But Forest were misfiring and were lucky to go in at half-time only trailing by one.

Not long after Cherif had fired into the side netting from an acute angle, Akturkoglu should have registered his second of the night.

Oguz Aydin latched on to Omari Hutchinson’s misplaced pass and teed up his team-mate, who dragged his shot from the edge of the area painfully wide.

Then Cherif had an even better chance after Akturkoglu’s backheel, but he put his shot too close to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Boss Vitor Pereira had seen enough and brought on Igor Jesus, Hudson-Odoi, Ola Aina and Ibrahim Sangare at half-time in a bid to wrestle back control of the game.

However, things got even worse just 25 seconds after the restart when Fenerbahce won a penalty.

Jair Cunha tripped Akturkoglu and the striker dusted himself down to convert from the spot.

That should have provided the visitors with the platform to go for it, but Forest were able to assert some control and killed the visitors’ comeback in the 68th minute.

The substitutes combined as Aina’s cross found Hudson-Odoi at the far post and his low shot went into the bottom corner.

Forest had chances to close out the tie in style as Jesus and Hutchinson raced through on goal, but shot straight at Tarik Cetin on each occasion.

Still, Pereira’s side had done enough – just – to get through and now await Friday’s draw.