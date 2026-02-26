Man Utd goalkeeper Senne Lammens relishes physical battle of the Premier League

Senne Lammens was the epitome of calm in the face of a storm as Manchester United held on for a 1-0 win at Everton on Monday night.

David Moyes’ side did everything they could to rattle the 23-year-old, crowding his penalty box during a succession of corners and trying to catch him out with pot shots from range, but the Belgian stood strong in the best display yet of an impressive start at Old Trafford.

Back in October, Lammens described Premier League set-pieces as “war”, but it is a fight he has been relishing, and one in which he is excelling as he has helped United get back into the top four under Michael Carrick.

“For me, it’s just the way it is,” he said. “It is the Premier League. It’s also physicality and, like you say, a bit of war in the (penalty box). It’s also one of my strengths, so sometimes I like the challenge as well.”

Goalkeepers have often been an over-protected species, but set-pieces this season have become even more chaotic, with Monday night a fine example given the amount of pushing, pulling and holding before the corners had even been taken.

“Of course there have to be certain rules, it can’t get to the point where it’s too much,” Lammens said.

“But I enjoy it as well, getting out of my comfort zone a little bit and dealing with those situations because now even though there were a lot of bodies next to me, I still came from crosses so that also gives me a good feeling that I’m doing well and doing those things well.”

Lammens’ strength and size were among the attributes that persuaded United’s hierarchy to pursue him over Ruben Amorim’s favoured choice of Emiliano Martinez, signing him in an £18million deal from Royal Antwerp.

Senne Lammens, left, quickly dislodged Altay Bayindir, right, after signing for United in September (Martin Rickett/PA)

This is only his second season as a number one at senior level, yet he has stepped into the intense Old Trafford spotlight like a seasoned pro.

“I said a couple of weeks ago that I couldn’t really imagine it going any better,” Lammens said. “But also I don’t really want to look too much to the past.

“It’s been great but I still have to prove myself every week.”

United made their move for Lammens on transfer deadline day in September. Altay Bayindir had looked unconvincing since dislodging Andre Onana as first choice, but Lammens arrived with no guarantees the gloves would be his.

“There wasn’t really a clear, clear path for me,” he said. “It was a little bit, like, trust myself. I needed a little bit of time to get used to it and adapt, especially to this league and this quality…

“It wasn’t really outspoken when I was going to have my chance, I needed to prove myself in training. But I knew the chance was going to be there.”

Senne Lammens met with children at Partington Central Academy Primary School this week (Manchester United/PA)

Lammens was speaking during a visit to Partington Central Academy Primary School ahead of World Book Day, supporting the Manchester United Foundation’s children’s book appeal which will run throughout March.

The composure in his game comes from Lammens’ personality. There is no pretence about the man from East Flanders.

“I try to show the world that I’m just…a normal guy as well, that everyone can make it…

“I don’t only want to be looked at as a football player, but also just a normal person with his own beliefs and stuff to do next to it.”