Jeremie Frimpong back in training with Liverpool after five-game absence

Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong is set to rejoin the squad for the first time in a month after returning to training following a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old was forced off just four minutes into last month’s Champions League victory over Qarabag and his absence for five matches has compounded the problems head coach Arne Slot has had at right-back.

But the Netherlands international, who has had two other lengthy lay-offs with a similar injury this season, was pictured training with his team-mates on Thursday and is in contention to return for Saturday’s visit of West Ham.

During his absence, midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, who has since got injured himself, have both started at right-back with defender Joe Gomez only deemed fit enough for the bench after returning from a knee problem.

However, playmaker Florian Wirtz was not seen in training photographs published by the club after he was forced to pull out of the warm-up at Nottingham Forest last weekend having exacerbated a back injury.

After Sunday’s victory, Slot said of Wirtz: “We don’t think it is very serious. He wasn’t able to be 100 per cent or even close to 100 per cent.

“I think after being in this league for six, seven or eight months, he now understands no matter how good you are on the ball, you need to be 100 per cent at this level, so we decided not to play him.”