Jamie Overton happy to keep flying under the radar as England reach semi-finals

Jamie Overton is happy to keep flying under the radar and let others hog the headlines after quietly doing his bit once again to lift England into the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Harry Brook’s stunning 50-ball hundred – his first in T20 internationals – made sure England became the first team to guarantee their progress from the Super 8 stage with a two-wicket win over Pakistan.

But Overton had another understated role, knocking over the experienced Babar Azam and pinning opener Sahibzada Farhan lbw just as he looked set to motor on, to move on to nine wickets for the tournament.

Frequently called upon to bowl in the powerplay and at the death, the strapping 6ft 5in paceman has not let England down in his five outings, having lost out to left-armer Luke Wood in their opening match.

As for whether he felt he was under-appreciated, Overton said: “People can say what they want. I’m just trying to do my job for England and that’s all that matters, really.”

Overton’s control has been astonishing, going at just 6.64 runs per over. Only Pakistan’s much-hyped mystery spinner Usman Tariq has taken more wickets at a lower economy rate in this tournament.

Able to bowl 90mph-plus, Overton revealed he has worked tirelessly with England fast bowling coach Tim Southee to adjust his lengths in Asia, where his hit-the-deck style can occasionally be cannon fodder.

“I’ve been a bit short at times in the past and it just sits up a little bit, so it’s just trying to bowl a little bit fuller,” the 31-year-old all-rounder said.

“I’m just trying to find a method that works for me and it seems to be going quite well at the moment so I’m trying to stick with it.”

Overton, who has had a stop-start career because of injuries including multiple stress fractures in his back, announced a shock sabbatical from red-ball cricket last summer, ruling himself out of the Ashes.

“The body feels in a good spot, I’m not having to worry about bowling 20 to 25 overs in an innings and stuff like that,” Overton said.

“I feel like I can manage myself a bit easier and work on skills, like my lengths and slower balls. It’s helping me develop my white-ball cricket, that’s for sure.”

Emboldened by England head coach Brendon McCullum, Overton has also been a reliable in the field but has not yet hit his straps lower down the order with the bat, despite being able to hit a long ball.

Overton has been excellent with the ball and reliable in the field (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

“I love working with Baz – he wants me to bowl fast and then go out and smack it,” Overton said. “Smacking it is not going well at the moment but it will come and I’m just happy I’m bowling well.”

England now head for Colombo for their final Super 8 match against New Zealand on Friday, but any thought of a return to India for the semi-finals is firmly in the back of Overton’s mind.

“We want to finish off with another win and then move ahead,” Overton added.