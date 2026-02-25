Alex Mitchell to miss rest of England’s Six Nations campaign through injury
Mitchell will miss the games against Italy and France.
Alex Mitchell has been ruled out of England’s final two matches of the Guinness Six Nations because of a hamstring injury.
Mitchell lasted 24 minutes of the 42-21 defeat by Ireland at Allianz Stadium on Saturday and will play no part against Italy on March 7 or against France a week later.
Jack van Poortvliet, who replaced Mitchell against Andy Farrell’s side, is favourite to start at scrum-half in Rome, with Raffi Quirke called up to the squad as a replacement.
“Alex has been scanned and seen the relevant specialists,” head coach Steve Borthwick said. “He’ll be out for a number of weeks, unfortunately, so won’t feature in the remainder of this championship.”
Centre Ollie Lawrence is a doubt for the visit to the Stadio Olimpico after receiving a knee injection after making his comeback from the same injury against Ireland.