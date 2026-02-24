Baz was the mastermind – Harry Brook hails coach McCullum after promotion

Harry Brook lauded Brendon McCullum for suggesting he move up the order after his staggering captain’s innings carried England past Pakistan and into the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Brook had never batted in the top three in T20 internationals before striding out at first drop to face the second ball of England’s pursuit of 165 following Phil Salt’s dismissal for a golden duck.

The Yorkshireman, batting two places higher than usual, thrashed a virtuoso 50-ball hundred – his first in T20s for England – that all but secured a two-wicket victory with five deliveries to spare in Pallekele.

England captain Harry Brook raises his bat as he leaves the ground after his dismissal against Pakistan (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Getting to the crease early meant he started against pace, allowing him to take advantage of the powerplay fielding restrictions, and by the time Pakistan introduced their five spinners on a turning track, Brook was set.

And he revealed his promotion was decided just a few hours earlier by McCullum, whose customary hands-off approach as England head coach has come under fire after the 4-1 Ashes defeat this winter.

“Baz was the mastermind there,” Brook said. “He had the discussion with me this morning about going up the order and trying to maximise the powerplay. Thankfully, it paid off.

“I just try and climb into whatever the team thinks is the best role for me to play. It’s a lot easier facing their main threat bowlers when you’re on 30 or 40 rather than starting.

“The longer I bat, the better it is for me and it’s a lot easier facing their best bowlers through the middle period when you’re already set. It’s always a lot of fun scoring runs.”

Harry Brook’s hundred led England to victory (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Brook, who will have a chat with McCullum about whether to continue batting at number three ahead of Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton, was dismissed the ball after reaching three figures, having joined Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan as the only England men’s cricketers with tons in all international formats.

With nine still needed, nerves were jangling as Will Jacks, who put on a crucial 52 with Brook after England slipped to 103 for five, and then Jamie Overton were dismissed before Jofra Archer’s clip for four got them home in the final over.

England following up Sunday’s win over Sri Lanka with victory here guarantees a top-two spot in their Super 8 group with a match to spare, some solace after a difficult winter for Brook.

The 27-year-old has been under the spotlight since the Ashes after it emerged he was punched by a nightclub bouncer in Wellington on Hallowe’en, hours before leading England in an ODI against New Zealand.

“It’s probably been the hardest winter of my life, to be honest,” Brook said. “It’s just nice to see some rewards for my hard work away from the ground.

“I’m just glad we won. It got a little bit nervy at the end there, but I’m pretty happy.

“We haven’t had the perfect game yet but hopefully that’s just round the corner. We want to try and go all the way. We’ve just got to try and stay in the moment and not focus on the semi-final.”

Jos Buttler failed again (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

England now head to Colombo for their final Super 8 match against New Zealand with confidence soaring, but question marks remain over the form of Jos Buttler, who was out for his fourth single-figure score in a row.

Buttler now averages a measly 10.33 in the tournament but Brook is unwavering that the misfiring opener will soon come good.

“He’s a powerhouse of world cricket, he’s done it on every stage, won World Cups, ODIs and T20s, it’s just a matter of time,” Brook added.

“People have got to cut him a little bit of slack. He’s arguably our best player, he’s (just) not hitting them out of the middle at the minute.”