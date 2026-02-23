Michael Carrick hails attitude of Manchester United match-winner Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick praised match-winner Benjamin Sesko’s attitude after the striker came off the bench to score for the third time in four matches in the 1-0 victory at Everton.

The Slovenia striker has yet to start in Carrick’s six matches in charge, but has contributed two winners and a late equaliser to maintain the former midfielder’s unbeaten start following his initial short-term appointment.

Sesko has scored six in his last seven appearances, but has still not managed to force his way into the starting line-up and, while Carrick said there was maybe some frustration for the £66million summer signing, the 22-year-old was not complaining.

Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal of the match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I get why everyone’s talking about it and making a bigger deal of it, but I’ve got a really good relationship with Ben,” said Carrick.

“I’ve got no problem with Ben and he hasn’t got an issue. He obviously wants to play, but I can’t speak highly enough of how he’s been and the work he’s putting in and his attitude to come on and do what he’s done again.

“We’ve had some really good conversations and he’s in a really good place, and part of us is helping him take his steps in development and growing him as a player.

“Sometimes that’s little steps, sometimes that’s bigger steps and he’s taken some huge steps recently. That’s great to see.”

Interim manager Michael Carrick also praised goalkeeper Senne Lammens (Peter Byrne/PA)

Carrick also had praise for Senne Lammens, who kept United’s first league clean sheet away from home since last March.

“For me a goalkeeper has to be reliable, be trustworthy,” he said. “Instead of creating a chaos, you want him to take the chaos away and calm things down. I think Senne does that.”

Everton tried to put Lammens under pressure by stationing a number of players near him at a series of corners in the second half, but to no avail.

Toffees boss David Moyes conceded it was a plan that failed.

The Scot said: “The goalie was bloody brilliant. The save he made from Michael Keane, the way he dealt with the corners.

“We hoped somewhere we’d have got a nick on one of them with the pressure we had in those situations. I thought we would get one, but we didn’t. For me he was the best player on the pitch.”

Everton manager David Moyes endured another poor result at their new stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton have won just four of their 14 Premier League games at their new stadium and Moyes accepts his side are still adapting.

He said: “I think there is probably a change – other teams come here and enjoy it.

“There are things about it which are different and we have to get used to.

“But I think our games are better than at Goodison. Our team is better this year and it wasn’t as if we were winning every game at Goodison, to be honest.”