Liam Dawson says mystery spinner Usman Tariq not only Pakistan threat to England

Usman Tariq has set tongues wagging in the past few months but Liam Dawson insisted England must not be distracted by the hype surrounding Pakistan’s latest mystery spinner.

After a 51-run victory over T20 World Cup co-hosts Sri Lanka on Sunday, England will guarantee themselves a top-two position in their Super 8 group and a semi-final spot by beating Pakistan in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Concerns remain over England’s top-order batting, with four of their top five falling to spin at the weekend, and they are likely to be given a thorough working over by Pakistan’s battery of slow bowlers.

Usman Tariq, left, has taken eight wickets in four matches at the T20 World Cup (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Tariq has the lowest economy rate among spinners at the tournament and he took four for 16 against Namibia last week, while his idiosyncratic approach has caused a stir since he burst on to the scene.

The exaggerated pause before releasing side-arm off-breaks has seen Tariq’s action reported twice – he has been cleared both times – and the 30-year-old has already clashed with an Englishman this winter.

At the ILT20, Tom Banton seemed to suggest Tariq was throwing after being dismissed by him, while Australia’s Cameron Green did likewise in a warm-up against Pakistan before later apologising.

Tariq is still raw, with just seven appearances since his international debut in November, although England limited-overs captain Harry Brook has been spotted mimicking his bowling in the nets recently.

Pakistan also have Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz to call upon and Dawson insisted England will have to do their homework on everyone, rather than focus on Tariq.

“It’s not all about Tariq,” Dawson said. “They’re a very good team with some dangerous players and Tariq’s obviously a very good bowler.

“But we’re not going to just look at him. We’ll look at the whole team and see how we can nullify them.”

Dawson, plus spin colleagues Will Jacks and Adil Rashid shared seven wickets at the weekend as Sri Lanka collapsed to 95 all out in response to what looked a below-par 146 for nine.

England will play on a fresh pitch on Tuesday and Dawson thinks they have all bases covered – but it is yet to be decided whether Jacob Bethell can return to bowl due to a cut finger on his left hand.

“We’re all very different, out of the three or four of us I’m probably more the defensive spinner in this and I know that’s my role and I’m just trying to be consistent for the captain,” Dawson added.

Liam Dawson took two wickets against Sri Lanka on Sunday (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

“Adil can use all his tricks and he comes on us to get the wickets and get us back in games or put us ahead in games.

“Jacks has been brilliant, he’s exploited conditions here very, very well, with the overspin he gets. So we’re all very different and hopefully we can continue.

“We’re all very experienced. If you look at the amount of cricket that me and Adil have played, even Jacks as well, it’s probably only with Beth that’s probably got a little bit less experience.

“But there’s a lot of trust in the guys that go out there and try and execute what you want to try and do.”