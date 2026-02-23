Jamie George: England haven’t become a bad team overnight

Jamie George insists England’s slump is only temporary and is convinced they will bounce back against Italy.

Successive defeats to Scotland and Ireland have halted England’s Guinness Six Nations title quest after just three rounds, wiping out the optimism generated by their recent 12-Test winning run.

Two abject performances have called into question the direction of the team and now their Stadio Olimpico appointment on March 7 has become a match they dare not lose.

George, however, believes a revival is imminent. He said: “We certainly aren’t a bad team overnight.

“We aren’t that far away from it. There was a snowball effect in both games because of the way we started.

“Outside of that, we’ve got really good players, we’ve got a great plan and great coaches. I’ve got no doubt we’ll be back to where we need to be against Italy in two weeks’ time.

“The results have not been good enough. Those last two games have been poor. To be beaten as comprehensively as we have is disappointing.

Jamie George says an England revival is imminent (Ben Whitley/PA)

“Everything is explainable and there are probably a sequence of errors and an inability to keep our own ball, and then that becomes really hard.

“If you are many points down and looking to score tries and not able to keep hold of the ball, then that becomes really difficult.

“To concede 40 points at home is inexcusable as well. There is a fair bit to fix, but at the same time we feel very confident that we aren’t miles away.”